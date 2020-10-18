(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan has said that he was profoundly disgusted with the political ideas and past of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif who had been brought up in the lap of dictatorship.

Speaking during a television talk-show on Saturday, he said Nawaz Sharif had no sense of time and space and always forgot his past while speaking, adding that Nawaz Sharif served as Chief Minister of Punjab during General Zia ul Haq's martial law in 1985 and always used crutches to reach corridors of power.

"Nawaz Sharif has a tainted political past who tried to become Prime Minister in 1988 despite being a minority party with 94 votes with Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's 96 seats in the National Assembly.

He maneuvered a no-confidence move against PPP government and abducted our MNAs like Rasheed Bhatti and Father Jacob. Nawaz Sharif, with the help of the then DG ISI General Hameed Gull formed IJI against PPP in the 1990 elections", he responded to a question, adding that Nawaz Sharif formed a maneuvered government in 1990.

To a question, the former Federal Law Minister said Nawaz Sharif was an unreliable friend who could stab his benefactors in the back any time, adding that he had been hatching conspiracies against former PPP Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Aitzaz Ahsan said Nawaz Shairf was guilty of using derogatory language against Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He said despite signing a pact with PPP after his exile from Saudi Arabia, he filed a 'memogate' case against PPP for political benefits.

Aitzaz regretted the fact that the PDM public meeting was held in the neighbourhood of Indian Held Kashmir and nobody talked about Kashmir except PPP co-cahirman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said Maulana Fazal ur Rehman mentioned Kashmir only after Bilawal's speech. He said Bilawal spoke with clarity.

On Nawaz Sharif's criticism against Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during PDM public meeting, he said Nawaz Sharif had been guilty of appointing junior generals like General Pervaiz Musharraf as army chief in the past, adding that Nawaz always appointed army chiefs with bad intentions and this act spoiled civilian-army relations.

About PPP's stance vis a vis Nawaz Sharif's narrative regarding the army chief and the DG ISI, the senior PPP leader said PPP did not believe in adventurism and had always maintained moderate views regarding the armed forces.

To a question, Aitzaz Ahsan said sit-ins and protests were democratic rights but these don't topple governments.