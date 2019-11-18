(@fidahassanain)

PPP Chairman says hypocrisy, puppet and U-turns are identities of Imran Khan

KARACHI:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2019) In quick reaction to Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he was neither liberal-corrupt nor hypocrite rather he was progressive and ideological person.

Bilawal said he was in politics for a year while Imran Khan was a baba (old man) and was doing selected politics for last 20 years. He said U-turn, hypocrisy and puppet-status were the identities of Imran Khan. He expressed these views in a tweet in quick reaction to PM Khan's speech.

Earlier, PM Khan came down hard upon the opposition parties during his speech in Hazara.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated to nab all those whom he calls "mafia", saying that he would not leave any corrupt unaccountable. The PM termed opposition parties' gathering at Azadi March as "a circus on containers" just to avoid accountability but said he would bring every corrupt to justice.

"I'm giving a clear message to the mafia that I'm specilist; i faced many tough players and lifted my country up and I have learnt how to win and also how to lose," said Prime Minister Imran while inaugurating Hazara section of Motorway in Hawailian.

PM Khan referred to the speech of his party leader Murad Saeed saying that today he heard his speech and thought that he was now a prominent leader who appeared from grass-root level.

"I want to see the same spirit and vision in our youth," said Imran Khan while indicating towards Murad Saeed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech came at the moment when PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is all set to leave the country for his medical treatment abroad.

The PM strongly criticised the JUI-F leadership for hiding in the comfort of their warm rooms, saying that the common workers stayed outside in the open sky and faced tough weather conditions.

He said seminary students were brought there to Azadi March and they were not aware about the purpose of their participation. Imran Khan alleged that Maulana Fazlur Rehman "used" the seminary students for personal gains. He also came down hard upon the JUI-F chief for "using religion" to make money, claiming that he would come up with fatwa whatever people wanted if the price was right.

He said: "It is the biggest sin and I just pray for him that he should not be given that punishment what he deserved hereaftr,".

Shehbaz Sharif was standing there like Mandela and Bilawal also reached there in Azadi March.

"I would have agreed to all their demands if they could last a month on those containers. We [the PTI] did 126 days," he remembered.

Imran Khan said that some were librals and some used religous card while PML-N was with both sides.

"Everyone who was fearing arrest finally reached the container," said PM Khan, adding that " Their personal interests and the interests of the country are separate,". He stated that there over 100 days to curfew in Occupied Kashmir but the enitre media was focusing the "organized circus".

"They just wanted to replace me--Prime Minister Imran Khan," said Imran Khan. He also copied speech style of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he made reference of his speech regarding "more rain and more water".

PM Khan said: "if I give them NRO they will be calm and cool but I will not do it because I fear of Almighty Allah,". He said They (opposition parties) looted money together but the former military ruler gave them NRO but he would never give them any NRO.

"I feel regret whenever I see the condition of poor people in the country," said Imran Khan. He

PM also inaugurated Hazara Motorway section from Shah Maqsood to Mansehra. According to the official sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan had to inaugurate the remaining section of Hazara Motorway on Nov 15th but it was deferred till today due to engagements of the PM as well as bad weather conditinos in the area. Hazara Motorway section from Burhan to Shah Maqsood had already completed and was inaugurated on December 27, 2017 while about 118.32 kilometers long Havelian to Thakot section was further distributed in three sections where 55 kilometer section from Havelian to Shankiari comprising 15-kilometer and 40 kilometers expressway would be inaugurated by the PM Imran Khan on the November 18, 2019.

The remaining section of Hazara Motorway from Mansehra to Thakot would likely to be completed by next year in February 2020. Accordinng to Associated Press of Pakistan, Hazara Motorway starts from Burhan, passes through Haripur, Hevlian, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Shinkiari, and ends at Thakot and the motorway has five tunnels two at Abbottabad and one each at Battal, Karmong and Mansehra.