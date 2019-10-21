UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IM Sciences Starts Certificate Course In Madaris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 11:31 PM

IM Sciences starts certificate course in Madaris

Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF) in collaboration with Faysal Islamic Bank initiated certificate course on Islamic Finance for Shariah scholars of Jamia Islamia Tahfeez Ul Quran, Mardan and Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ):Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF) in collaboration with Faysal Islamic Bank initiated certificate course on Islamic Finance for Shariah scholars of Jamia Islamia Tahfeez Ul Quran, Mardan and Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak.

The purpose of the course is to create in-depth knowledge of Islamic Banking and Finance among the participants. The course will be taught by the academicians and Shariah scholars who have expertise in Islamic Banking and Finance.

Related Topics

Bank Mardan Akora Khattak

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ICA team

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ZHO delegation

6 minutes ago

Kirsten believes family played a role in England s ..

11 minutes ago

Pellegrino pays price at rock-bottom Leganes

11 minutes ago

Foreign Secretary for deepening cooperation among ..

14 minutes ago

US Positions Forces in Syria Near Israel, Jordan B ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.