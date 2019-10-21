IM Sciences starts certificate course in Madaris

(@FahadShabbir)

Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF) in collaboration with Faysal Islamic Bank initiated certificate course on Islamic Finance for Shariah scholars of Jamia Islamia Tahfeez Ul Quran, Mardan and Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ):Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF) in collaboration with Faysal Islamic Bank initiated certificate course on Islamic Finance for Shariah scholars of Jamia Islamia Tahfeez Ul Quran, Mardan and Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak.

The purpose of the course is to create in-depth knowledge of Islamic Banking and Finance among the participants. The course will be taught by the academicians and Shariah scholars who have expertise in Islamic Banking and Finance.