Imaan Mazari Gets Post-arrest Bail; Ali Wazir Sent Jail

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 06:59 PM

A local court on Tuesday granted post arrest bail to Imaan Mazari Advocate and sent former MNA Ali Wazir to jail on judicial remand in a case for allegedly interfering the official course and damaging the public property

Duty Judge Waqas Ahmed Raja heard the case registered by Tarnol Police Station.

Imaan Mazari and Ali Wazir were produced before the court after ending of their physical remand time.

At the outset of hearing, Prosecutor Atif ur Rehman said that accused Ali Wazir was not cooperating the police investigation.

The police had to recover police kit and weapon from him, he said, and prayed the court to grant further physical custody of him.

However, Ali Wazir's counsel opposed the request of physical remand and said that the police could not recover from his client during last two days.

He said that the police had included three non-bailable sections in the FIR against Ali Wazir.

Imaan Mazari's Lawyer Qaiser Imaam said that nothing had been recovered from his client during the investigation.

He said that his client had not threatened anybody and now there was no need of her further custody.

He prayed the court to grant bail to Imaan Mazari and order for her release.

The prosecutor opposed the bail petition and said that the both accused were heading the procession, adding that Imaan Mazari had given objectionable remarks about the state.

The role of Mrs. Mazari was clearly mentioned in the case, he said.

After hearing argument, the court granted post arrest bail to Imaan Mazari against surety bonds worth Rs 30,000 and sent Ali Wazir to jail on judicial remand.

