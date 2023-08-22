Imaan Mazari gets post-arrest bail; Ali Wazir sent to jail

A local court on Tuesday granted post arrest bail to Imaan Mazari Advocate and sent former MNA Ali Wazir to jail on judicial remand in a case for allegedly interfering in the official course and damaging public property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday granted post arrest bail to Imaan Mazari Advocate and sent former MNA Ali Wazir to jail on judicial remand in a case for allegedly interfering in the official course and damaging public property.

Duty Judge Waqas Ahmed Raja heard the case registered by the Tarnol Police Station. Both the accused were produced before the court after end of their physical remand period.

At the outset of hearing, Prosecutor Atif ur Rehman said that accused Ali Wazir was not cooperating with the police investigators. The police had to recover a police kit and weapon from him, he said, and prayed the court to grant further physical custody of him.

However, Ali Wazir's counsel opposed the request of physical remand, saying the police could not recover the weapon from his client during last two days.

He said that the police had included three non-bailable sections in the first information report lodged against Ali Wazir.

Imaan Mazari's lawyer Qaiser Imaam said that nothing had been recovered from his client during the investigation.

He said that his client had not threatened anybody and now there was no need of her further custody.

He prayed the court to grant bail to Imaan Mazari and order for her release.

The prosecutor opposed the bail petition and said that the both accused were leading the procession, adding that Imaan Mazari had made objectionable remarks about the state.

The role of Mrs. Mazari was clearly mentioned in the case, he said.

After hearing arguments, the court granted bail to Imaan Mazari against surety bonds of Rs 30,000 and sent Ali Wazir to jail on judicial remand.