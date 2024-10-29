Open Menu

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 29, 2024 | 03:01 PM

Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical remand

Both husband and wife have been accused of interfering into the affairs of the state during route of England team in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday ordered the police to take Imaan Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali, into custody on a three-day physical remand.

Judge Abu al-Hassanat Zulqarnain announced the verdict after hearing arguments of both sides.

Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali are facing charges of disrupting state affairs during the route of an international cricket team.

During the hearing, the prosecutor requested a 30-day remand, arguing that the couple posed a potential threat to the security of international teams. He highlighted the need for forensic examination of their videos and mentioned the importance of capturing two other individuals who were with them.

The counsel of the couple argued that Hadi Ali had only been involved in a confrontation with an individual not in uniform, asserting that individuals in plain clothes were being granted excessive authority.

After considering both arguments, the court initially reserved its decision but later approved the three-day remand for the couple.

Imaan Mazari and her husband were booked over charges of fighting with the police as they were making attempt to reach the court for hearing of a matter. The police had blocked the road. The police claimed that they had blocked the road for the security of the England team arriving there.

Imaan Mazari said she had to reach the court.

The scuffle took place on the sport which led registration of a case against the couple.

