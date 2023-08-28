Imaan Mazari re-arrested in another case after being released from jail

(@Abdulla99267510)

Mazari has been taken into custody outside the prison in connection with another case registered at Barakahu Police Station.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2023) Imaan Mazari, a human rights activist and daughter of Shireen Mazari, who had previously announced her departure from PTI and politics following the May 9 violence, was re-arrested on Monday.

This occurred right after she was granted bail from Adiala jail, where she was being held on charges of threats, incitement, and sedition.

Mazari was taken into custody outside the prison in connection with another case registered at Barakahu Police Station. The allegations in this case involve making accusations against sensitive organizations.

Adiala jail, located in the Rawalpindi area, is officially named the Central Jail Rawalpindi.

Earlier in the day, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad accepted the bail pleas of Ali Wazir, a leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), and Imaan Mazari. The bail was granted against surety bonds of Rs30,000 each.

On August 24, the court had remanded them to prison for 14 days following a PTM rally in the Federal capital.

Two first information reports (FIRs) had been filed against Imaan and Wazir, one at Tarnol Police Station and the other at the Counter-Terrorism Department Police Station.

The charges against them include sedition, obstruction of government officials' duties, and causing damage to public property.