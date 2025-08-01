IMAC & Madina Foundation Sign Moc For Advance Alternative Dispute Resolution
Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 07:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The International Mediation and Arbitration Centre (IMAC), an institution established by the Federal Ministry of Law & Justice, and the Madina Foundation signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on Friday.
The MoC marks a significant step toward strengthening institutional collaboration in the field of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in Pakistan.
Mr. Raja Naeem Akbar, Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Highlighting IMAC’s progress since its establishment in December 2024, the Secretary remarked that the Centre has trained over 600 stakeholders, including judges, lawyers, civil servants, and business leaders.
He emphasized that Pakistan’s formal justice system is under considerable strain due to case backlogs, procedural delays, and high litigation costs. ADR, he asserted, offers a timely, cost-effective, and people-centred alternative. He said this MoC is not merely ceremonial; it represents a strategic milestone in institutionalizing ADR across the country. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting IMAC in realizing this vision.
Ms. Aisha Rasool, Senior consultant at the Ministry of Law and Justice, and Project Director of IMAC, while speaking with the Madina Foundation delegation, emphasized that the MoC would support the mainstreaming of ADR at institutional, professional, and community levels.
She described the partnership as a valuable example of how public–private collaboration can drive meaningful legal reform and promote social justice.
Mr. Muhammad Haider Amin, Chairman of the Madina Foundation, also addressed the gathering, reaffirming the Foundation’s longstanding commitment to legal empowerment, education, and community development. He expressed confidence that the partnership with IMAC would advance access to justice through both community-based and professional ADR mechanisms.
Under the MoC, both institutions will collaborate on areas including ADR training programmes, capacity building for legal professionals, joint research, and public awareness initiatives to foster a culture of peaceful dispute resolution in Pakistan.
The ceremony was also attended by senior officers of the Ministry of Law and Justice, including Mr. Khushi ur Rehman, Mr. Owais Nauman Kundi, Dr. Zulfiqar Hussain Awan, Jam Umair Ahmed, Mr. Khurram Shahzad Mughal, Ehsan Ullah Khan and Gulfam Hameed. Representatives from the Madinah Foundation included Dr. Muhammad Abubakar, Mr. Khalid Mehmood, Mr. Hamid Mehmood, and Mr. Irfan ud Din Mahsud.
