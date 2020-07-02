UrduPoint.com
Images Of Buddha's Sculpture In Peshawar Museum Included In School Books At Japan

Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:56 PM

Images of a Buddha's sculpture being displayed at Peshawar Museum are to be included in school books of Japan, highlighting archaeological importance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa known in ancient times as `Gandhara', a hub of Buddhism

According to a press statement issued by Archeology Department, the images of Buddha's statues will be featured in books of high schools in Japan as part of an essay.

"A publisher in Japan had recently approached Pakistan's embassy in Tokyo with request for provision of pictures of Bodhisttva at Peshawar museum with the purpose of including it in books of high schools," adds the press statement.

Responding to the request, the foreign aid section of the planning and development provided the pictures which was highly appreciated by authorities in Tokyo.

Deputy Chief of Tokyo mission highly appreciated cooperation of Khyber Pakhtukhwa government in provision of required pictures and expressed the hope that publication of pictures will highlight importance of the region which remained a hub of Buddhism in past.

It merits some insertion here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's old name is Ghandhara and the region is considered as highly revered by followers of Buddhism due to its past religious importance.

"Around 2000 years earlier at time of Kushan dynasty, Gandhara was considered as seat of learning and people from across the globe came here for getting knowledge about Budhism," apprises Nawaz-ud-Din, Research Officer Archeology Department KP.

Talking to APP, Nawaz said Khyber Pakhtunkwa has great potential of religious tourism due to rich archaeological sites and publication of images will promote image of the region besides attracting tourists.

Peshawar Museum, Nawaz continued, is also unique for displaying world's largest collection of architectural pieces on Buddha.

The unique stone sculptures carved in Gandhara Art not only speak of the artist's competence, but also tell a complete life story of Buddha from birth to death and his miracles, Nawaz elaborates.

A couple of years earlier, Peshawar museum tallest statue of Buddha in schist stone was transported to Switzerland for display there for 100 days at an international exhibition.

The nine feet toll Buddha statue being displayed at an event titled as `Next Stop Nirvana-Approaches to Buddhism' at Rietberg museum in Zurich diverted attractions of a lot of visitors, Nawaz recalled.

It is a welcoming development that world community is realizing archaeological richness of Khyber Pakhtunkwa which will not only portray a soft image of the country but also attracts religious tourism, Nawaz concludes.

