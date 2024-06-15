Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon

(@Abdulla99267510)

The hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims from around the world gathered at Maidan-e-Arafat on Saturday to perform the pivotal Hajj ritual, “Waqoof-e-Arafat,” which marked the climax of the pilgrimage.

MAKKAH-AL-MUKARRAMA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2024) Imam of Grand Mosque in Makkah Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly, an imam on Saturday delivered the Hajj sermon at Masjid-e-Nimra and urged the Muslim community to foster unity and cohesion.

The hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims from around the world gathered at Maidan-e-Arafat on Saturday to perform the pivotal Hajj ritual, “Waqoof-e-Arafat,” which marked the climax of the pilgrimage.

Worshippers from across the globe ascended the rocky, 70-meter (230-feet) hill, located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Makkah, where the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) delivered his final sermon.

The desert summer heat is expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit), posing challenges, especially for the elderly during a day dedicated to prayer.

In his sermon at Masjid-e-Nimra, Imam Sheikh Dr. Maher Al Muaiqly emphasized the importance of unity among Muslims, stating that it would lead to the salvation of the Ummah and help prevent discord and division.

He highlighted the significance of the testimony that only Allah is to be worshipped, along with the testimony that Muhammad (PBUH) is Allah’s messenger. He urged Muslims to exhibit exemplary manners, noting that those with good conduct will be close to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on the Day of Judgment.

He further emphasized the importance of continuous prayer and giving zakat to the needy, reiterating that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent as a mercy to all worlds and that following Allah and His Messenger’s commands ensures success in this life and the hereafter. He warned against alcohol and gambling, calling them satanic acts, and urged Muslims to remember Palestinians in their prayers.

He concluded by advocating for mutual respect, condemning unjust killing, and promoting justice in all decisions.

Performing Hajj is a significant milestone for many Muslims, who are required to undertake the pilgrimage at least once if they are financially and physically able.

This year's Hajj occurs against the backdrop of the Gaza conflict, which remains a profound concern for many in the Muslim world.

Key points from Sheikh Maher's Arafah sermon include:

Shariah’s Objectives:

The Shariah aims to maximize benefits while minimizing harm, prioritizing harm prevention over benefit acquisition.

Flourishing Life:

The Shariah promotes a flourishing life and development and prohibits causing harm to others.

Five Essentials:

Islamic law emphasizes preserving religion, life, intellect, wealth, and honor. Violations against these are considered crimes.

Individual Responsibility:

Believers must protect these five essentials to ensure societal stability, widespread security, and the ability for people to achieve their religious and worldly interests.

Purpose of Hajj:

Hajj is a demonstration of worship and devotion to Allah, not a venue for political slogans or factions.

Greatness of Arafah:

Pilgrims at Arafah occupy a significant position where Allah boasts of them to His angels. It is a time and place where good deeds are multiplied, sins are forgiven, and ranks are elevated.

Prophet’s Practice:

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) stood at Arafah for remembrance and supplication.

Supplication:

Pilgrims should pray for themselves, their parents, and their loved ones. When one prays for their brother in their absence, an angel responds, “Ameen, and for you the same.”

Prayers for Palestine:

Pray for the suffering brothers in Palestine, who face harm and oppression from their enemies, causing bloodshed and destruction, and preventing them from accessing their needs.