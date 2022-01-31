UrduPoint.com

Imam Concerned Over Criminal Silence Of World Community On HR Violations In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Imam concerned over criminal silence of world community on HR violations in IIOJK

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed, Fakhar Imam on Monday expressed grave concerns over the criminal silence of international community on the gross human rights violations by the occupation forces in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed, Fakhar Imam on Monday expressed grave concerns over the criminal silence of international community on the gross human rights violations by the occupation forces in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing an event organized by Human Rights Council Pakistan, he called upon the civilized nations to take notice of these gross human rights violations, use of lethal weapons on the unarmed innocent civilians and large-scale massacres of Kashmiri youth.

The minister feared that it could trigger nuclear war between two nuclear powers, which could be catastrophic not only for the South Asian region but fur the whole world.

He reiterated the government's� firm resolve to continue its political, diplomatic and moral support for the people of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for right of self-determination.

The event was organised to give award in absentia to senior hurriyat leaders including Massarat Alam Butt, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Asia Andrabi, Yaseen Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah for their untiring struggle for the cause of freedom.

He said that United Nations Human Rights Council had published two reports reveling state of worse human rights conditions in IIOJK.

The minister said that due to successful diplomacy and prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, so far, three meetings of UN Security Council were held and world had started recognising gravity of the situation .

Imam stressed the need for focusing on geo-economic, geo-political and diplomatic policies to highlight the Kashmir issue on international forums and attracting the attention of international community towards human rights violations.

Imam said that India was claiming itself as one of the largest democracy of world, but in contrast it had deprived the Kashmaris' from their basic human rights and had martyred over 100,000 unarmed and innocent civilians.

He also appreciated the role of Kashmiri women and term their sacrifices matchless, adding that their struggle and sacrifices for the right of self-determination would be succeeded and achieve the desired aim of freedom.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman Human Rights Council Pakistan Jamsheed Hussain said that council was organizing different programs and seminars to highlight the plights of Kashmaris and human rights violations by the its forces.

He said that council would also organize programs in future as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Democracy Nuclear Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Jammu Criminals Women Moral Event From Government Asia

Recent Stories

EU Launches Antitrust Investigation Into Pierre Ca ..

EU Launches Antitrust Investigation Into Pierre Cardin Fashion House - Commissio ..

1 minute ago
 SBP to provide top facilities for cricket fans dur ..

SBP to provide top facilities for cricket fans during PSL-7 matches: Punjab Spor ..

1 minute ago
 PJF plans to field nine judokas in Commonwealth Ga ..

PJF plans to field nine judokas in Commonwealth Games, Asian Games

1 minute ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs 850 per tola 31 Jan 202 ..

Gold price decreases by Rs 850 per tola 31 Jan 2022

1 minute ago
 Chinese Astronauts Send Congratulations on Lunar N ..

Chinese Astronauts Send Congratulations on Lunar New Year From Space

1 minute ago
 Another patient dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>