Imam concerned over criminal silence of world community on HR violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed, Fakhar Imam on Monday expressed grave concerns over the criminal silence of international community on the gross human rights violations by the occupation forces in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing an event organized by Human Rights Council Pakistan, he called upon the civilized nations to take notice of these gross human rights violations, use of lethal weapons on the unarmed innocent civilians and large-scale massacres of Kashmiri youth.

The minister feared that it could trigger nuclear war between two nuclear powers, which could be catastrophic not only for the South Asian region but fur the whole world.

He reiterated the government's� firm resolve to continue its political, diplomatic and moral support for the people of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for right of self-determination.

The event was organised to give award in absentia to senior hurriyat leaders including Massarat Alam Butt, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Asia Andrabi, Yaseen Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah for their untiring struggle for the cause of freedom.

He said that United Nations Human Rights Council had published two reports reveling state of worse human rights conditions in IIOJK.

The minister said that due to successful diplomacy and prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, so far, three meetings of UN Security Council were held and world had started recognising gravity of the situation .

Imam stressed the need for focusing on geo-economic, geo-political and diplomatic policies to highlight the Kashmir issue on international forums and attracting the attention of international community towards human rights violations.

Imam said that India was claiming itself as one of the largest democracy of world, but in contrast it had deprived the Kashmaris' from their basic human rights and had martyred over 100,000 unarmed and innocent civilians.

He also appreciated the role of Kashmiri women and term their sacrifices matchless, adding that their struggle and sacrifices for the right of self-determination would be succeeded and achieve the desired aim of freedom.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman Human Rights Council Pakistan Jamsheed Hussain said that council was organizing different programs and seminars to highlight the plights of Kashmaris and human rights violations by the its forces.

He said that council would also organize programs in future as well.