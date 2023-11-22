Imam-e-Kaaba arrives in Islamabad on a 4-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid arrived on Wednesday in Islamabad for a four-day visit to further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He was welcomed by prominent figures, including Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Federal Minister for education Madad Ali Sindhi, Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and several other senior officials.

During his visit, Imam-e-Kaaba is scheduled to lead the Friday prayer at the iconic Faisal Mosque, a momentous occasion for the local Muslim community.

Additionally, he is set to engage in meetings with key figures, including the President, Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff, and other high-ranking officials.

Talking to APP, Ashrafi who is also the Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in middle East and Muslim Countries, said Imam-e-Kaaba's presence would garner widespread anticipation, emphasizing the significance of this spiritual and diplomatic engagement.

He said the spiritual leader's visit would contribute to the promotion of peace, unity and shared values of the two nations.