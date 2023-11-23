Imam-e-Kaaba stresses world to play role in halting massacre in Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Imam-e-Kaaba, Professor Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid on Thursday said that the killing of human life was forbidden, Muslims were being massacred in the name of human rights in Gaza, the international community should respect the sanctity of human lives and they must act to stop the crimes in Gaza.

He expressed these views during a special address at the international conference on "Protection of Human Life in Shariah and Law" held at the Faisal Masjid Campus of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI).

The Imam-e-Kaaba said that the massacre of innocent people in Gaza was the darkest period in human history.

He said that he prayed for the end of the cruelty against the Muslims of Palestine.

Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid said that special attention was paid to the sanctity of human life in Islam. He added that in Islamic Shari'ah and law, human life had special importance without distinction of belief.

Referring to the sanctity of human life, he said that islam strictly prohibited the loss of human life. Dr. Saleh said that there was a promise of hell for the person who takes human life for no reason.

He further said that the services of Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi and the International Islamic University were praiseworthy. “I appreciate the International Islamic University for organizing a conference on the most important topic of hour” he said.

He emphasized that educational and research institutions of Muslim countries should focus on mutual cooperation.

The Imam-e-Kaaba said that the people of Pakistan were loving and Pakistan was a hospitable country. He said both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have deep rooted historic and brethren ties.

Speaking on this occasion, interim education Minister Madad Ali Sindhi said that the whole of Pakistan was grateful to Imam-e-e-Kaaba for his visit. He said that the youth had the ability to change the destiny of the Muslim Ummah.

The minister said that cooperation with the International Islamic University will continue. Referring to the situation in Palestine, he said that today, the Muslim Ummah was saddened by the plight of Palestine.

He said Islam teaches coexistence and peace and added that the Ministry of Education would work together with the IIUI on the subject of Sirat-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Thanking Imam e Kaaba for gracing the conference, Dr. Samina Malik, Rector of the International Islamic University said we're deeply grateful for Khadam-e-Harmeen Sharifeen and the government of Saudi Arabia for their invaluable support for us. She also shared prominent features of the IIUI. She also appreciated the efforts of Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi and his team for bringing transformative changes in the University.

Speaking on this occasion, President IIUI Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi said that today was a blessed day that Imam-e-Kaaba had come to participate in the conference on our invitation. He thanked the custodians of Al-Haramain Al-Sharifeen for their continued cooperation with the University.

He further said that universities had an important role in the development of the society. The University regularly organizes programs and conferences to solve the problems of the Muslim Ummah, he added.

Dr. Hathal said that the IIUI was grateful to Islamic Fiqah academy Jeddah for collaboration in the conference. He emphasized that universities should play a role in promoting constructive debate.

Honorable Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Said Al-Maliki, vice presidents of the University and diplomats of several countries, including a large number of teachers and students of the University participated in the event.

It is pertinent to mention that Imam-e-Kaaba is visiting Islamabad specially to participate in the International Islamic University's conference. He will also lead Friday prayers at Faisal Mosque on Friday.