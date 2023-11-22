Imam-e-Kaabah meets education minister

Dr. Salih bin Abdullah al Humaid Imam e Khatib at Masjid al Haram met with Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Dr. Salih bin Abdullah al Humaid Imam e Khatib at Masjid al Haram met with Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi the other day.

The minister welcomed the Imam e Kaabah with the highest of honors and said that the love and respect of people of Pakistan for Saudi Arabia has no limits, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

He said the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the strongest relationship that Pakistan has, adding, both countries share cultural, religious and historic ties.

He said that Saudi Arabia is like a second home for the people of Pakistan. He said that due to Makkah and Madina, the love and respect for Saudi Arabia cannot be measured.

Madad said that we appreciated deeply the role played by Saudi Arabia in addressing the global issues of the Muslim Umma.

Madad said that he had put special focus on the teachings of islam especially Seerat-e-Nabi (PBUH).

He said that only through true teachings of Seerat-e-Nabi, we can educate our nation and ensure that they follow the right track.

He said that due to his instructions, a special research centre would be formed through collaboration of Saudi and Pakistani Universities which would focus on the Seerat of Nabi (PBUH) especially on the issues of politics, social reform and law.

The minister said that he had prioritized the quality of education, reduction of out of school children and research on Seerat Nabi (PBUH) since taking over as the education minister.

He said that the political aspect of Seerat-e-Nabi (PBUH) has not been given due importance.

Madad Ali Sindhi warmly welcomed the delegation.

He said that the work and efforts of Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi has been exemplary. He appreciated the upgradation of the systems in the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

The federal minister said that the standard of education at the IIUI has been consistently on the rise under the leadership of Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi.

The education minister said that 30 thousand Madrassas have been registered in Pakistan and now they are also providing religious, scientific and conventional education. He also highlighted the need to train religious leaders of Madrassas.

He said we need to enlighten our religious leaders and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia can help by giving trainings to clerics of Madrassas in Pakistan.

Madad Ali Sindhi also highlighted the plea of the Muslims of Gaza and said that in such times of hardships, it was imperative that the Muslim Ummah should stand fast and present a unified front to protect our Muslim brothers and sisters.

Dr. Salih bin Abdullah al Humaid said that there should be collaboration on topics of mutual interest such as medicine, cyber security, climate change, engineering, artificial intelligence, distance learning, and renewable energy.

He appreciated the role of education minister in bringing the two countries together.

He further praised the devotion of Madad Ali Sindhi in reforming the public education sector of Pakistan.

His Excellency Dr. Salih said that he has been coming to Pakistan for more than 20 years and now it always feels like home. He said that his teacher who taught him Quran was also a Pakistani.

The two countries are like brother and this relationship will always remain like this, he expressed.