Imam-e-Kaaba's Visit Matter Of Honour For People Of Pakistan: COAS

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Humaid called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir here at the General Headquarters on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Humaid called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir here at the General Headquarters on Friday.

The Army Chief on the occasion said, "Visit of H. E. Imam-e-Kaaba to Pakistan is a matter of honour for the people of Pakistan."

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed, am Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Army Chief welcomed the dignitary and highlighted that the Muslims from all across the world had boundless reverence for Harmain Shraifain and profound respect for their custodian.

Imam-e-Kaaba said, "Islam is a religion of peace & brotherhood and there is no space for misconstrued interpretations of islam.

"

The dignitaries condemned the ongoing atrocities in the Gaza conflict and the oppression of the Muslims in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and Kashmir.

The COAS remarked that Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had strong strategic relations based on exemplary historic religious and cultural ties, and unique reverence of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the hearts of the Pakistanis apart from the unanimity of views among the two brotherly countries.

At the end, Imam-e-Kaaba prayed for the peace, stability and unity of Ummah.

