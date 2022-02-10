Imam felicitates his ministry on achieving top performance award

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday felicitated the all departments and staffers of his ministry on achieving the top performance award from the Prime Minister.

The minister chaired a meeting, which was also attended by the Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research Tahir Khursheed, heads of different departments and senior officials of the ministry, said a press release.

The minister also lauded the role of Federal Secretary Ministry of National Food Security for materializing the vision of Prime Minister to promote and develop agriculture sector in the country.

The minister stressed the need for working more devotedly in order to further develop and promote local agriculture sector for achieving sustainable economic growth and social prosperity in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Secretary said that due to the leadership of the minister sufficient resources were available with the ministry in order to initiate research and development programs to realize Prime Minister's vision of agriculture development and prosperity of farming community across the country.

He also appreciated the efforts and hard work of all other officials of the ministry, who proved their ability with their performance.