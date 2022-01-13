UrduPoint.com

Imam For Transforming Agri-sector Into Vibrant, Resilient

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 04:07 PM

Imam for transforming agri-sector into vibrant, resilient

Federal Minister of National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Thursday urged the need to transform agriculture sector into vibrant and resilient scale to withstand the impacts of climate change and protect the livelihoods of dependent farming communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Thursday urged the need to transform agriculture sector into vibrant and resilient scale to withstand the impacts of climate change and protect the livelihoods of dependent farming communities.

Addressing the seventh D-8 Agricultural Ministerial Meeting on "Agriculture and Food Security: Promoting Climate Smart Agriculture, Imam said that agro-industries and its contributions to the global greenhouse gas emissions was at the minimum possible levels.

The meeting was also attended by ministers of agriculture, Live stocks, rural development and heads of delegation of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Arab Republic of Egypt, Republic of Indonesia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Malaysia, Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Turkey.

Fakhar Imam said that this conference has provided a platform, where we can make commitment to eradicate poverty, end hunger, combat climate change, and address the challenge of reducing food loss and waste.

Fakhar said climate change has become the most significant challenge to achieve sustainable development goals and it threatens to drag millions of people into never-ending poverty food insecurity.

Agriculture is the foundation of food security in the developing world, he said adding that it will not only provide essential food for human consumption and feed for livestock but also provide raw materials for industry and value-added products for both domestic consumption and international markets.

He said that food food Security ministry through Pakistan Agricultural Research Council has done some pioneer work regarding research and development of Climate Smart Agriculture and urge that PARC along with suitable organizations from other countries should be made part of this initiative right from the planning stage.

The minister said that due to the excellent agricultural policies of the government; despite COVID pandemic, the production of wheat, rice, maize, sugarcane, potato, onion and groundnut has increased to a record level.

This year has been remarkable for agriculture sector of Pakistan, and our economy got a boost with the record agricultural production, indicating a lesser reliance on food imports in 2021-22. Additionally, due to our favorable policies and interventions, the exports of agro-commodities have also increased significantly, including mango by 28.6%, citrus 31.25% and potatoes 28%.

Fakhar said that he was very pleased to know that the D-8 Secretariat has taken this initiative at the right time. I am also hopeful that this program and planned actions will be helpful for sustainable agricultural development and food security in D-8 countries.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan is ready to work with international community to promote more ambitious collective actions to address the problem of food security in the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bangladesh Exports Iran Turkey Egypt Agriculture Mango Indonesia Malaysia Nigeria Stocks Gas Market From Wheat Industry Million Arab

Recent Stories

German Defense Minister Speaks Against Linking Nor ..

German Defense Minister Speaks Against Linking Nord Stream 2 to Ukraine Conflict

3 minutes ago
 Policemen asked to behave politely with citizens

Policemen asked to behave politely with citizens

3 minutes ago
 Gambia secures historic victory at Africa Cup of N ..

Gambia secures historic victory at Africa Cup of Nations

3 minutes ago
 Govt. releases Rs 5.508 bln for agriculture sector ..

Govt. releases Rs 5.508 bln for agriculture sector development projects

3 minutes ago
 Abiy has 'special responsibility' to end Tigray co ..

Abiy has 'special responsibility' to end Tigray conflict: Nobel panel

7 minutes ago
 Mongolia's daily COVID-19 count exceeds 2,000

Mongolia's daily COVID-19 count exceeds 2,000

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.