MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) : Sep 12 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Thursday welcomed United Nations' Human Right Council's declaration on Kashmir in which the Council has expressed serious reservations over Modi's government recent action in the occupied Kashmir impacting fundamental rights of Kashmiris, it was officially said.

In a meeting held at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal capital on Thursday, both the leaders were of the opinion that Pakistan firm stand on Kashmir coupled with sacrifices of Kashmiris compelled the international community to condemn unilateral action of Indian government, Head of Media wing of AJK Prime Minister Secretariat Raja Waseem Ahmed Khan later told APP over telephone Thursday night.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said that Indian government has clamped indefinite curfew which has turned the scenic paradise like valley virtually into a hell where innocent Kashmiris are facing torture of tyrant and oppressive Indian troops.

"Solidarity expressed by the government of Pakistan and people has enhanced morale of Kashmiri people", he added.

The Prime Minister said that world is now reacting on Kashmir issue and 58 countries have denounced unilateral action of the Indian government.

He said during his trip to the USA and UK, it was realized that international community listen to the voice of Kashmiris and acknowledges their sacrifices.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that Pakistan government effectively advocated the plight of Kashmiris and continuation of the support in raising voice on every available forum will proved productive.

He hoped Prime Minister Pakistan's address at a public gathering at Muzaffarabad will convey a strong message of national unity on the issue of Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Kashmir Committee said that government and opposition are on the same page on the issue of Kashmir and stand by the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister visit to Muzaffarabad will give a strong message on the other side of LoC.