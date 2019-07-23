Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday hailed the United Stated (US) President Donald Trump offered to play a mediator role between Pakistan and India on lingering Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday hailed the United Stated (US) President Donald Trump offered to play a mediator role between Pakistan and India on lingering Kashmir issue.

The visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan was raising Kashmir dispute at internationally and it was a psychological, political and moral breakthrough for Pakistan regarding Kashmir cause, he said talking to ptv.

He said Donald Trump had categorically disclosed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi actually told him to play a mediator or arbitrator role on resolving Kashmir issue but India was now making hue and cry on the statement which was beyond perception.

The chairman said India was committing atrocities and brutalities on innocent people of Kashmir since 72 years.

As per the United Nations resolutions that Kashmir dispute should be resolved through plebiscite but India was not ready to accept the resolutions.

Terming the ongoing visit fruitful and result-oriented, he said Pakistan wanted good economical, educational and technological relations with US but not transitional.