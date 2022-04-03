Imam Hussain AS laid down life to show difference between truth, falsehood: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said in Karbala Imam Hussain (AS), his family and followers laid down their lives to show people the difference between truth and falsehood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said in Karbala Imam Hussain (AS), his family and followers laid down their lives to show people the difference between truth and falsehood.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "In Karbala, facing an enemy that far outnumbered them, Imam Hussain AS, his family and followers laid down their lives to show people the difference between Haq (right/truth) and Baatil (falsehood). Today, we are fighting for truth, patriotism against falsehood and treason."