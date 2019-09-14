Imam Hussain gave message of determination against falsehood: Minister

Punjab Auqaf Minister Sahibzada Syed Saeedul Hassan has said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) gave the message of determination against false forces and cruel system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Auqaf Minister Sahibzada Syed Saeedul Hassan has said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) gave the message of determination against false forces and cruel system.

Addressing the 'Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Conference here on Thursday, he said that the determination of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) introduced the real spirit of islam among the faithful.

He said Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is the ambassador of Islam while Yazeed was the representative of terrorism, exploitation and enemy of humanity.

Director General Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari and Dr Muhammad Hussain of Islami University of Tehran, Dr Yahya Jehangiri of Tehran University, Maulana Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Mufti Muhammad Ramzan and others paid tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

They said that Muslims could achieve success in the world by following the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).