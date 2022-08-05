UrduPoint.com

Imam Hussain's Message Teaches To Resist Falsehood: Sahibzada Sultan

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Imam Hussain's message teaches to resist falsehood: Sahibzada Sultan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Dewan of Junagadh and Chairman of Muslim Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali on Friday said the love of Ahl al-Bayt was the part and parcel of our faith.

In a special message regarding Muharram-ul-Haram, he said the grandson of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) Syed us Shuhda Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his family had created an eternal story of self-sacrifice and sacrifice for the sake of the survival and honor of the religion of islam in the field of Karbala.

He further said the life of the Companions (May Allah be pleased with them) and Ahl al-Bayt was a beacon for us. In the present era, our religion was asking all of us as a nation and Ummah that when there was a danger to our religion and nation, we should devote ourselves with the spirit of self-sacrifice and sacrifice in the same way as for the sake of truth and against falsehood, Hazrat Imam Hussain (May Allah be pleased with him), set the best example for us by offering the sacrifice of his family, he added.

He said this great act of theirs would remain for the rest of the world. Today, the need was that we must stand firm and erase the differences created by evil and false forces like linguistic differences and sectarianism in order to protect and protect the unity of the Ummah and Islam, he maintained.

