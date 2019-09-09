ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :The abiding lesson of the ultimate sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions was to resist oppression, tyranny and falsehood even at the cost of one's life and under the most trying of circumstances, said Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In his message on Youm-e-Ashur, he said Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) belonged to that rare category of human kind who redefine the meanings of life and death, of the victor and vanquished, and of the honor and dishonor, he said adding his life was a beacon light to resist tyranny and falsehood.

The Youm-e-Ashur this year was significant because of the new wave of repression and tyranny against the people of Indian held Kashmir as well as Palestine in particular and in many other parts of the world in general.

Following the footsteps of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) the oppressed people anywhere will succeed against injustice and tyranny, he said.

Falsehood and oppression were also the tools of militants and extremists employing false notions of religiosity, he said. "The people must be watchful against the designs of such bigots and fanatics".

Every time tyranny rears its ugly head in any form and in any manifestation, it must be put down with the courage and spirit of Imam Hussain, Bilawal said.

On this day we also pay homage to the immortal martyrs of Karbala. May Allah be pleased with them all.

