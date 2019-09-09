UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imam Hussain's Sacrifice A Beacon Light To Resist Tyranny And Falsehood

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

Imam Hussain's sacrifice a beacon light to resist tyranny and falsehood

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :The abiding lesson of the ultimate sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions was to resist oppression, tyranny and falsehood even at the cost of one's life and under the most trying of circumstances, said Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In his message on Youm-e-Ashur, he said Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) belonged to that rare category of human kind who redefine the meanings of life and death, of the victor and vanquished, and of the honor and dishonor, he said adding his life was a beacon light to resist tyranny and falsehood.

The Youm-e-Ashur this year was significant because of the new wave of repression and tyranny against the people of Indian held Kashmir as well as Palestine in particular and in many other parts of the world in general.

Following the footsteps of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) the oppressed people anywhere will succeed against injustice and tyranny, he said.

Falsehood and oppression were also the tools of militants and extremists employing false notions of religiosity, he said. "The people must be watchful against the designs of such bigots and fanatics".

Every time tyranny rears its ugly head in any form and in any manifestation, it must be put down with the courage and spirit of Imam Hussain, Bilawal said.

On this day we also pay homage to the immortal martyrs of Karbala. May Allah be pleased with them all.

**EMBARGOED till Muharram 10th, Youm e Ashur morning**

Related Topics

India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Militants World Martyrs Shaheed Palestine Karbala Pakistan Peoples Party May All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Kalimat Foundation brings Arabic book collection t ..

1 minute ago

NPCC signs MoUs with China’s CPECC, CNCEC to col ..

16 minutes ago

International tourism up 4% in H1 2019, WTO report ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince ..

31 minutes ago

No ‘one size fits all’ solution, global cooper ..

1 hour ago

Emirati, Russian researchers discuss Arabic influe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.