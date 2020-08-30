FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said that sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (May Allah be pleased with him) is a guiding light for entire humanity.

In a message for Ashura Day on Sunday, he said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) had faced wrong with bravery in Karbala incident.

He and his family rendered a sacrifices for the right cause of Islam.

He said that the Muslims should follow the principles of Hazrat Imam Hussain which was imperative for progress, prosperity and revival of the nation.

He said that islam is a religion of peace but it does not allow to mix up with wrong. Therefore, the Muslims should always stand with right and promote Uswa-e-Hussaini at maximum extent.