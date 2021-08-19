UrduPoint.com

Imam Hussain's Sacrifices Eternalize Supremacy Of Islam: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Imam Hussain's sacrifices eternalize supremacy of Islam: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that the great sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and martyrs of Karbala had eternalized the universal principles of Islam.

In his Youm-e-Ashur message, the minister said today, Muslims around the world were paying tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions by remembering their sacrifices at Karbala.

He said Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) proved that whenever there was a fight between right and wrong, falsehood always stood defeated.

Farrukh said deeds and actions of the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) encouraged the oppressed to stand up against oppression and tyranny.

The journey, courage and sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala would continue to inspire the oppressed nations all over the world.

He said the event of Karbala was the great battle between truth and falsehood, which had not lost its effect to the day. Immortal sacrifices of Imam Hussain were keeping islam alive, he added.

The minister underlined the need for promoting altruism, brotherhood and tolerance in the society and called for reiterating the commitment to the true teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

Related Topics

World Martyrs Shaheed Karbala Muslim Event All

Recent Stories

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, confli ..

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

24 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

54 minutes ago
 DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 reco ..

UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 ho ..

1 hour ago
 EGA refinances US$5.5 billion corporate facility t ..

EGA refinances US$5.5 billion corporate facility to further optimise its capital ..

1 hour ago
 Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cas ..

Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.