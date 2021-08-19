(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that the great sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and martyrs of Karbala had eternalized the universal principles of Islam.

In his Youm-e-Ashur message, the minister said today, Muslims around the world were paying tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions by remembering their sacrifices at Karbala.

He said Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) proved that whenever there was a fight between right and wrong, falsehood always stood defeated.

Farrukh said deeds and actions of the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) encouraged the oppressed to stand up against oppression and tyranny.

The journey, courage and sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala would continue to inspire the oppressed nations all over the world.

He said the event of Karbala was the great battle between truth and falsehood, which had not lost its effect to the day. Immortal sacrifices of Imam Hussain were keeping islam alive, he added.

The minister underlined the need for promoting altruism, brotherhood and tolerance in the society and called for reiterating the commitment to the true teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain.