(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday said that the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain A.S in Karbala taught a lesson to all and sundry to firmly stand for principles against tyranny and barbarism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday said that the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain A.S in Karbala taught a lesson to all and sundry to firmly stand for principles against tyranny and barbarism.

The standing or fighting against cruel and savage called Hussaniyat as Hazrat Imam Hussain A.S had shown patience and tolerance by rendering sacrifices of even his beloved ones, he said while talking to ptv.

The minister said Hazrat Imam Hussain had defeated morally and ethically characterless Yazeed at every front by sacrificing his life.

After the sacrifice of grandson of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), he said Hussainyat could not be eliminated from the blood of Muslims.

Regarding Indian atrocities against the oppressed Kashmiris, he said Kashmiri people were combating war against Modi by following principles of the sacrifice of Imam Hussain A.

S.

He said Dehli could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris by force as they were rendering sacrifices for the noble cause.

Replying to a question, he urged the people to follow precautionary measures and the standard operating procedures including maintaining social distance, wearing masks and use of sanitizers during indoor Majlis and outdoor processions during the holy month of Muharram.

"If the mourners (Azadar) do not pursue the SOPs then there would be serious threats of spreading COVID-19 " ,he said a 20 points SOPs had already been agreed with Ulema of all school of thoughts to be followed during the Muharram processions, Majalis and other gatherings.