Imam Hussain's Supreme Sacrifice, A Lesson To Stand Against Tyranny: Qadri

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Sunday said that the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) in Karbala taught a lesson to all and sundry to firmly stand for principles against tyranny and barbarism.

The standing or fighting against cruel and savage called Hussaniyat as Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) had shown patience and tolerance by rendering sacrifices of even his beloved ones, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Hazrat Imam Hussain had defeated morally and ethically characterless Yazeed at every front by sacrificing his life.

After the sacrifice of grandson of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), he said Hussainyat could not be eliminated from the blood of Muslims.

Regarding Indian atrocities against the oppressed Kashmiris, he said Kashmiri people were combating war against Modi by following principles of the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (A.S).

He said Dehli could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris by force as they were rendering sacrifices for the noble cause.

