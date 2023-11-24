Imam Kaaba commends Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Imam Kaaba Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Hamid met with Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

Police spokesperson said that Imam Kaaba expressed positive sentiments for Islamabad Police.

He appreciated the security provided by Islamabad Police and acknowledged efforts being made for the protection of Islamabad. Imam Kaaba also prayed for the Islamabad Police.