Open Menu

Imam Kaaba Commends Islamabad Police

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Imam Kaaba commends Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Imam Kaaba Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Hamid met with Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

Police spokesperson said that Imam Kaaba expressed positive sentiments for Islamabad Police.

He appreciated the security provided by Islamabad Police and acknowledged efforts being made for the protection of Islamabad. Imam Kaaba also prayed for the Islamabad Police.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Nasir Kaaba

Recent Stories

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

21 minutes ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

21 minutes ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

20 minutes ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

26 minutes ago
 Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Aus ..

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

36 minutes ago
 Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

52 minutes ago
Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghu ..

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghulam Mohammad chairs meeting to ..

57 minutes ago
 PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's eco ..

PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's economy: Pakistan Peoples Party C ..

1 hour ago
 ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

1 hour ago
 IHC accepts Bushra Bibi's plea to dismiss plea see ..

IHC accepts Bushra Bibi's plea to dismiss plea seeking details of cases

1 hour ago
 DC Islamabad leads meeting, reviews DMA's performa ..

DC Islamabad leads meeting, reviews DMA's performance

1 hour ago
 ICRC, PRCS help reconnect families

ICRC, PRCS help reconnect families

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan