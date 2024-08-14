Open Menu

Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi Completes 7-day Goodwill Visit To Pakistan; Departs For Madina

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi completes 7-day goodwill visit to Pakistan; departs for Madina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi, Dr Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair on Wednesday concluded his seven-day goodwill visit to Pakistan and departed for Madina Munawwarah.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki bid farewell to the distinguished guest at Lahore airport.

Imam Al-Budair expressed his gratitude for the profound love and reverence shown by the Pakistani people towards the Two Holy Mosques during his stay in the country. He remarked that the respect and hospitality extended by the people and the government of Pakistan would always be remembered.

During his visit, the revered Imam met with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, and several other prominent leaders.

Dr. Al-Budair also led the Friday prayer and delivered the sermon at Faisal Mosque, Islamabad. Additionally, he led prayers at the historic Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, the Grand Mosque in Bahria Town, and Jamia Ashrafia Lahore, offering special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the entire Muslim Ummah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Army Governor Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Sardar Saleem Haider Visit Saudi Progress Prayer Mosque Muslim Government Airport Punjab Assembly Love

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

10 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan