Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi completes 7-day goodwill visit to Pakistan; departs for Madina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi, Dr Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair on Wednesday concluded his seven-day goodwill visit to Pakistan and departed for Madina Munawwarah.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki bid farewell to the distinguished guest at Lahore airport.

Imam Al-Budair expressed his gratitude for the profound love and reverence shown by the Pakistani people towards the Two Holy Mosques during his stay in the country. He remarked that the respect and hospitality extended by the people and the government of Pakistan would always be remembered.

During his visit, the revered Imam met with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, and several other prominent leaders.

Dr. Al-Budair also led the Friday prayer and delivered the sermon at Faisal Mosque, Islamabad. Additionally, he led prayers at the historic Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, the Grand Mosque in Bahria Town, and Jamia Ashrafia Lahore, offering special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the entire Muslim Ummah.