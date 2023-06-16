UrduPoint.com

Imam Masjid Arrested Over Rape

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Imam Masjid arrested over rape

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The police arrested an Imam of a Mosque on the charge of assaulting a minor girl in the area of Saddar Tandlianwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that Qari Usman was performing duties as 'Imam Masjid' in Chak no.610-GB where an eight-year-old girl Ambreen went to get education for Quran recitation.The accused took the girl to his nearby residence where he reportedly committed the crime and escaped from the scene.

After receiving information, City police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal took serious notice of the incident and directed the Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Division to probe into the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

Therefore, a special police team was constituted which started investigation on scientific lines and succeeded in arresting the accused after few hours of the incident.

The accused was locked behind the bars while further investigation was under way, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Education Police Station Tandlianwala Saddar Mosque From

Recent Stories

PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

42 minutes ago
 ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufact ..

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufacturing Sunflower lanyards

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League wit ..

Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League with late win over Italy

10 hours ago
 UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signat ..

UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signature Event on Human Fraternity ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.