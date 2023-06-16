Imam Masjid arrested over rape

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The police arrested an Imam of a Mosque on the charge of assaulting a minor girl in the area of Saddar Tandlianwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that Qari Usman was performing duties as 'Imam Masjid' in Chak no.610-GB where an eight-year-old girl Ambreen went to get education for Quran recitation.The accused took the girl to his nearby residence where he reportedly committed the crime and escaped from the scene.

After receiving information, City police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal took serious notice of the incident and directed the Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Division to probe into the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

Therefore, a special police team was constituted which started investigation on scientific lines and succeeded in arresting the accused after few hours of the incident.

The accused was locked behind the bars while further investigation was under way, spokesman added.