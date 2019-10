A Pesh Imam of Jamia Masjid committed suicide in chhachro town on Saturday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :A Pesh Imam of Jamia Masjid committed suicide in chhachro town on Saturday. According to details, a Imam masjid Adam Rahmoon committed suicide by jumping into an open well.

Police on a tip off recovered his dead body and handed over to relatives after completing medico legal formalities. The cause of suicide could not be ascertained yet.