Imam Masjid Shot Dead In Lakki Marwat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Imam masjid shot dead in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) An imam masjid was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Lakki Marwat district, police informed on Tuesday.

Police said, the incident took place in Darra Pezu area, where six armed men took Imam Qari Sanaullah outside the mosque and shot him dead.

The deceased was an English teacher at a private school and a prominent member of the peace committee in his village, Pahar Khel Pakka.

Following the attack, the assailants fled the scene on motorcycles.

A case has been registered against unknown individuals based on the complaint of the victim’s wife, and an investigation has been launched.

