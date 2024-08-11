Imam Of Masjid Nabawi Reaches Lahore
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Imam of Holy mosque 'Masjid Nabawi' His Excellency Dr. Salah Al-Budair reached Lahore on his next leg of visit to Pakistan.
Upon arrival at a local hotel, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq welcomed the Imam. The Imam of Masjid Nabawi was presented a bouquet by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Imam Masjid Nabawi Dr. Salah Al-Budair thanked the people and government of Punjab for the warm welcome. Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan in his welcoming comments said, "Honoured Imam, I welcome you to Lahore from the core of my heart. For sanctity of Masjid Nabawi is an integral part of our faith".
Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan said that on behalf of the people of Punjab and the government, I request you to pray for all of us. "You certainly honored us by visiting Punjab", he said. On this occasion Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq welcomed the distinguished guest and said that Masjid Nabawi is a very holy place for Muslims. "Dr. Al-Budair's arrival in Pakistan is a blessing for us. The honor of meeting Imam Masjid Nabawi will be remembered for the rest of my life", he said. Zeeshan Rafiq said that the visit of the honorable Imam will further strengthen friendly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Father, son killed in accident on Indus highway32 minutes ago
-
Arshad Nadeem pledges to keep shinning, thanks nation for unwavering support42 minutes ago
-
Satirist recounts how South Punjab's historic Emerson college survived post 1947 partition troubles52 minutes ago
-
Kids lead patriotic fervour as Pakistan gears up for 14th August celebrations52 minutes ago
-
Swat valley's hidden gem 'Madyan town' opens its doors for tourists1 hour ago
-
Independence is priceless; Lala Nazar Hussain recounts ordeal of 1947's migration1 hour ago
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah12 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz12 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club12 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti12 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days12 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity12 hours ago