Open Menu

Imam Of Masjid Nabawi Reaches Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Imam of Masjid Nabawi reaches Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Imam of Holy mosque 'Masjid Nabawi' His Excellency Dr. Salah Al-Budair reached Lahore on his next leg of visit to Pakistan.

Upon arrival at a local hotel, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq welcomed the Imam. The Imam of Masjid Nabawi was presented a bouquet by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Imam Masjid Nabawi Dr. Salah Al-Budair thanked the people and government of Punjab for the warm welcome. Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan in his welcoming comments said, "Honoured Imam, I welcome you to Lahore from the core of my heart. For sanctity of Masjid Nabawi is an integral part of our faith".

Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan said that on behalf of the people of Punjab and the government, I request you to pray for all of us. "You certainly honored us by visiting Punjab", he said. On this occasion Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq welcomed the distinguished guest and said that Masjid Nabawi is a very holy place for Muslims. "Dr. Al-Budair's arrival in Pakistan is a blessing for us. The honor of meeting Imam Masjid Nabawi will be remembered for the rest of my life", he said. Zeeshan Rafiq said that the visit of the honorable Imam will further strengthen friendly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Hotel Visit Saudi Arabia Mosque Muslim All From Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan