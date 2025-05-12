Imam Of Mosque Killed In Targeted Attack In Khyber District
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 11:53 PM
The Imam of a mosque was killed when unknown assailants opened fire on him while he was returning home after leading the Isha prayer on Monday in Bara Tehsil, Khyber District
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Imam of a mosque was killed when unknown assailants opened fire on him while he was returning home after leading the Isha prayer on Monday in Bara Tehsil, Khyber District.
Mufti Shakirullah, the Imam and administrator of Masjid Bilal, was martyred in a fatal shooting by unidentified gunmen.
According to details, the incident occurred near Spin Qabar Chowk in Bara, where the religious scholar was ambushed by armed motorcyclists lying in wait. They opened indiscriminate fire, critically injuring him. He succumbed to his wounds on the spot.
Police promptly arrived at the scene, secured the area, and began collecting evidence.
An investigation is currently underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
Recent Stories
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..
Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident
Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school
Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine
Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration
College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 c ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tarde1 minute ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh1 minute ago
-
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district1 minute ago
-
Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD1 minute ago
-
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif7 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident7 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar7 minutes ago
-
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine28 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat29 minutes ago
-
Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in Kot Addu38 minutes ago
-
India’s myth of supremacy shattered: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordin ..41 minutes ago