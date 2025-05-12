Open Menu

Imam Of Mosque Killed In Targeted Attack In Khyber District

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 11:53 PM

The Imam of a mosque was killed when unknown assailants opened fire on him while he was returning home after leading the Isha prayer on Monday in Bara Tehsil, Khyber District

Mufti Shakirullah, the Imam and administrator of Masjid Bilal, was martyred in a fatal shooting by unidentified gunmen.

According to details, the incident occurred near Spin Qabar Chowk in Bara, where the religious scholar was ambushed by armed motorcyclists lying in wait. They opened indiscriminate fire, critically injuring him. He succumbed to his wounds on the spot.

Police promptly arrived at the scene, secured the area, and began collecting evidence.

An investigation is currently underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

