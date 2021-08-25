UrduPoint.com

Imam Welcomes $50 Mln Credit Facility, Scholarships Offered By Hungary

Wed 25th August 2021 | 04:18 PM

Imam welcomes $50 mln credit facility, scholarships offered by Hungary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday welcomed $50 million credit facility for food processing and water conservation, besides 200 scholarship for Pakistani students offered by the Government of Hungary.

Talking to Hungarian Charge d'affairs, Tivadar Takacs, who call on him, Imam said that the government would enhance exchange of latest technologies of food production and water management with Hungary for developing agriculture sector on modern lines.

He said that $50 million credit facility offered from Hungary in fields of food processing and water management would help promote local agriculture sector and water conservation to bring more areas under crop production.

The minister also discussed agricultural trade between both the countries and said Pakistan has immense agricultural capacity which allow to increase local exports.

He hoped that Hungary will import agricultural products from Pakistan to enhance bilateral trade and said that cooperation amongst countries at every level needs to be increased to move towards sustainable and nature friendly development.

Fakhar stressed the need to hence quality of education and appreciated the 200 scholarships offered by the Hungary to the Pakistani students.

The Hungarian Charge d'affaires, Tivadar Takacs on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto extended an invitation to Fakhar Imam to attend the "Planet Budapest 2021 Sustainability Expo and Summit".

He said that thousands of participants from all around the globe including high ranking officials of the United Nations, high level government delegations, prominent scientists as well as renowned representatives of the business and finance sector will attend the summit.

He said that the purpose of summit is to present technologies contributing to sustainable development and so Pakistan can upgrade its agriculture sector through it.

The Hungarian Charge d'affaires, said that the agricultural bilateral trade between the two countries has immense potential. He said exchange of agricultural technologies can enhance the productivity of agriculture in Pakistan and thus should be a Primary area of focus.

