Imambargahs' security reviewed ahead of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftekhar Ali Shah on Saturday visited different Imambargahs and reviewed security arrangements ahead of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A).

The DPO, accompanied by Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) Police Station SHO Abdul Alee Khan, visited different Imambargahs in Garah Baloch area to inspect security arrangements and overall security situation in connection with upcoming Chehlum.

He also held meetings with guardians of Thalajat and listened to their problems and suggestions. On which, he ordered the officers concerned to further improve the security arrangements.

Moreover, he issued instructions to the officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements by utilizing all available resources to deal with any untoward incident. He said that all out efforts should be made to ensure peaceful observance of upcoming Chelum of Imam Hussain (RA).