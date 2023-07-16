Open Menu

Imamia Council Organizes Paigham-e-Karbala Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Imamia Council organizes Paigham-e-Karbala Conference

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Imamia Council for the Unity of the Muslims (Rejection of Sectarianism) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Qoumi Aman Jirga organized 'Paigham e Karbala Conference' here the other day, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Director General (DG), Iranian Cultural Centre, Peshawar Asghar Khusro Abadi attended the conference as the chief guest.

Addressing the participants of the conference, Asghar Khusro Abadi said that the message of Karbala was offering timely and early prayers, which could not be forgotten due to engagements relating to customs, traditions and other routine matters.

Chairman, Qoumi Aman Jirga, Iqbal Haidri highlighted the significant events organized in Muharram ul Harram and other holy Islamic months underlining their importance in Islamic history and stressed for highlighting these golden chapters. He further stressed for creation of awareness amongst the youth about Islamic Calendar.

Allama Syed Zafar Naqvi highlighted the responsibility of masajid and emphasized presentation of the importance of Muharram-ul-Haram in true sense.

Allama Abid Hussain Shakri, the Principal of Madrasa Arif Hussain Al-Hussaini Shaheed, shed light on the unwavering commitment of Imam Aali-e-Maqam, emphasizing the visible and hidden aspects of martyrdom.

Custodians of numerous Imam Bargahs, Taiziadars, founders of Majalis, Salars of Matami Sangats and their representatives from Peshawar turned over to the conference.

The unique event successfully brought together Shia and Sunni Muslims under one roof, promoting unity, understanding, and brotherhood.

The speakers at the conference highlighted commonalities, values, tolerance and brotherhood, with a particular focus on strengthening the bonds of Islamic brotherhood through a deeper understanding of Karbala. By emphasizing shared aspects rather than differences, the aim was to thwart the ambitions of those who perpetuate sectarian tensions and conspiracies against islam.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Jirga Karbala Sunday Gold Muslim Event From Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

7 minutes ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

52 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

1 hour ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

2 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

17 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

17 hours ago
 s

S

17 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

17 hours ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan