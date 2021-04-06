Imams role vital to ensure implementation of SOPs during Ramazan: Nausheen Hamid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr. Nausheen Hamid Tuesday said that the Imams and Khateebs could play a leading role in ensuring strict implementation of Covid safety measures in mosques during the month of Ramazan.

Imams and Khateebs have close interaction with the general public and they should create awareness about these health guidelines including wearing face mask, washing hands and maintaining social distance in mosques, she stressed while speaking to a private news channel.

She warned that violation of SOPs in markets and mosques during the month of Ramazan will not be tolerated at any cost, adding, the masses to learn to live with coronavirus by adopting precautions.

She said that public cooperation is highly significant to contain the spread of third wave corona pandemic.

Nausheen Hamid said that Federal government with its all responsibilities was working tirelessly to overcome the burden of pandemic and Pakistan has now sped up vaccine jabs as third Covid-19 wave looms.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan understands the health of citizens of the country as well as the value of their time.

Pakistan is on its way to having 70-75 percent of its population vaccinated against the coronavirus before a deadline it set for itself at the end of this year, she added.

"Pakistan has plenty of vaccines, so there is no worry of shortage," she assured.

"Registration of those who are 50 plus for COVID vaccination has been started and Pakistan was previously vaccinating the country's healthcare workers and people over the age of 60 only, she added.

She also encouraged everyone over the age of 50 to register themselves for Covid vaccination.