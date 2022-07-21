(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Resource Development and Overseas Pakistani, Sajjad Hussain Tori Thursday rejected the allegation of sale and purchase of the parliamentarians on the former President Asif Ali Zardai and termed it a pack of lies.

In a statement here, he said that PTI chief, Imran Khan was trying to mislead the nation through spreading lies and wrong statements.

He said IK did nothing during his tenure except leveling allegations and making fake promises.

PTI chief's incompetence was the main reason of the problems adding Imran Khan despite winning by-election in Punjab was confused and in panic.

He said that PTI's spokesman has no proof except using abusive language and leveling allegations on political opponents.

Tori said that Imran Khan is himself responsible for the division in PTI rather Asif Ali Zardai.