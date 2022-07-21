UrduPoint.com

Iman's Allegations Against Asif Ali Zardar Baseless: Tori

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Iman's allegations against Asif Ali Zardar baseless: Tori

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Resource Development and Overseas Pakistani, Sajjad Hussain Tori Thursday rejected the allegation of sale and purchase of the parliamentarians on the former President Asif Ali Zardai and termed it a pack of lies.

In a statement here, he said that PTI chief, Imran Khan was trying to mislead the nation through spreading lies and wrong statements.

He said IK did nothing during his tenure except leveling allegations and making fake promises.

PTI chief's incompetence was the main reason of the problems adding Imran Khan despite winning by-election in Punjab was confused and in panic.

He said that PTI's spokesman has no proof except using abusive language and leveling allegations on political opponents.

Tori said that Imran Khan is himself responsible for the division in PTI rather Asif Ali Zardai.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Sale

Recent Stories

UVAS holds consultative meeting to host 13th World ..

UVAS holds consultative meeting to host 13th World Buffalo Congress 2023

51 minutes ago
 Delegation from DAI United States visited UVAS

Delegation from DAI United States visited UVAS

51 minutes ago
 Iqra stuns fans by skydiving in Dubai

Iqra stuns fans by skydiving in Dubai

59 minutes ago
 Govt to develop mechanism to secure borders, curb ..

Govt to develop mechanism to secure borders, curb human trafficking

1 hour ago
 More rain, wind expected in most parts of country

More rain, wind expected in most parts of country

2 hours ago
 Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Kh ..

Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Khan & Tank

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.