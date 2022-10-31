IMC donates wheelchairs to NGO HANDS

UrduPoint.com

Indus Motor Company (IMC) under its social responsibility banner "Concern Beyond Cars" gifted 10 electric wheelchairs to HANDS-Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Indus Motor Company (IMC) under its social responsibility banner "Concern Beyond cars" gifted 10 electric wheelchairs to HANDS-Pakistan.

The wheelchairs were handed over at a ceremony held at the latter's Head Office here, by IMC's Head of CSR and Corporate Communication, Asad Abdullah, to CEO of HANDS, Shaikh Tanveer Ahmed, said a press release issued on Monday.

HANDS Pakistan is amongst the top non-profit organisations in the country, delivering services to the society's less privileged people in the areas of health, education, livelihood, water, sanitation, infrastructure, and disaster risk reduction. IMC's CEO Ali Asghar Jamali commented that 'Mobility for All' is Toyota's transformational vision of the future as a mobility company pursuing ways to provide inclusive and accessible mobility options to the greatest number of people.

HANDS over the decades had been doing a wonderful job, of uplifting communities across the country. "Our small gesture will help empower our differently-abled brothers and sisters at the 'HANDS Independent Living Centre', to overcome accessibility challenges and lead relatively more independent lives.

His company believed in creating a more inclusive environment and as a testimony to that, we have recently taken to board Niaz Malik, as our Ambassador for Road Safety, who survived a near-fatal road accident that left him paralyzed. He opined that the only strong disability is the ability to accept and respect differences. CEO HANDS Pakistan, Sheikh Tanveer Ahmed thanked IMC in aiding our mission to enable services and advocacy for people with disabilities to live independently in the community. "We do so by providing everything from skills and travel training to advocacy and providing an enabling atmosphere anything that helps a disabled person to be independent," he added. The HANDS Independent Living Centre is an advanced facility and unique resource for PWDs, managed and operated by the differently-abled themselves.

The donation to HILC by IMC is just one of multiple exercises aimed at improving the livelihood of communities across the country, he said.

