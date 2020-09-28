IMC sanitary workers get 750 PPE to protect from COIVD-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The sanitary workers of Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) on Monday received some 750 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to protect themselves from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The kits comprising protective suits, masks, gloves and goggles were distributed by Tear-fund in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a ceremony held here.

Speaking on the occasion, IMC Deputy Mayor Syed Zeshan Naqvi highlighted the importance of the protective gears for those fighting the coronavirus on the frontlines.

He appreciated the joint initiative of the NDMA and Tear-fund to provide PPE to the sanitary workers and said the IMC employees were vulnerable to contract the virus just like other front-line fighters including the medical workers and security personnel.

The corporation was using all means and resources to provide PPE to the workers to perform their duties fearlessly and with safety gear.

Tear-fund, country director for Pakistan, Jonathan Johnson acknowledged the sanitary workers' outstanding services in the battle against COVID-19 especially in view of their daily exposure.

He appreciated the support extended by NDMA to humanitarian stakeholders in combating the novel coronavirus.

The NDMA officials, Tear-fund , Project Director Soumya Sajjad, Director General Water Management Sardar Khan Zimri were also present on the occasion.