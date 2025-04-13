IMCG F-11/3 Hosts Session On Student Well-being & Holistic Growth
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG), F-11/3, held an interactive and thought-provoking session on “Student Well-Being and Holistic Growth,” aimed at promoting mental, emotional, and academic wellness among students.
The event was honored by the presence of Ms. Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State for Federal education and Professional Training, who attended as the chief guest. The session was presided over by the college principal, Prof. Farah Khan.
The event began with the arrival of the chief guest, followed by a visit to the Omer-e-Rawan Wellness Center. The formal proceedings commenced with the national anthem and a recitation from the Holy Quran, setting a respectful and reflective tone.
In her welcome address, Prof. Farah Khan outlined the college’s commitment to fostering a supportive and nurturing educational environment that focuses on the holistic development of its students. She emphasized the importance of integrating wellness into the academic experience.
Ms.
Wajiha Qamar, in her keynote address, highlighted the need to nurture emotional intelligence and resilience alongside academic achievements. She lauded the college's initiative in embedding wellness programs within its educational structure, calling it a model for other institutions.
The scientific and psychological dimensions of student well-being were explored in a keynote lecture by Dr. Mowadat. The session also included an engaging workshop conducted by Ms. Marva, and a visit to another workshop led by Mr. Qasim, offering participants practical insights and interactive learning experiences.
The program concluded with a campus tour, where guests interacted with students and faculty members. The visitors expressed appreciation for the college’s dedication to creating an inclusive and empathetic educational space.
This initiative represents a progressive step toward reshaping educational institutions into environments that prioritize student well-being and holistic growth, aligning with contemporary educational values and goals.
