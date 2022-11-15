UrduPoint.com

IMCG Holds Oath Taking Ceremony Of Newly Elected Students Council

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

IMCG holds oath taking ceremony of newly elected students council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The newly elected council body of students at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) Post Graduate G -10/4 took oath to perform duties with utmost fervency and honesty.

Ex- Principal of the same college Prof. Farhat Mujtaba graced the occasion as a chief guest.

The certificates were distributed among the ex-members of the council by the chief guest, principal Zubera Mughal, vice principal and the in-charge Student Council.

Among the new elected Council executives are Maryum Maqbool (president), Iman Imran (vice president), Areeba Sadiq (general secretary) Ayesha Cheema (joint secretary) Maryum Maqbool (English debating secretary) Javeria Tayyub ( urdu debating sec) Quratul Ain (dramatic sec) Mahnoor (Vical Art sec) Ume habiba (sports sec) and Javeria Sabir (deputy sports sec).

A tribute to Allama Iqbal was a special segment of the occasion. The chief guest while addressing the audience, congratulated the organizers and the council in particular.

