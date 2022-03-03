IMCG I-8/4 elects management committee

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG), I-8/4, Thursday elected new office-bearers of its management committee for the 2022-24 term.

The election process continued from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm in the auditorium of the college under the supervision of Principal Dr. Firdous Zahra Bashir in which parents, guardians and college teachers voted to elect new members of the committee, said a press release issued here.

In the polling process, two senior teachers assisted the presiding officer as the polling officer.

On behalf of the parents and guardians, the participants elected Asif Ali as President, Muhammad Sayyad Khan as Finance Secretary and Tahir Mehmood Awan and Sana Rehan as Executive Members.

Samina Tahira will be the general secretary, Saeeda Awan and Sahikra Saeed as executive members from the college staff's side.

After the completion of the election process, Committee Chairperson Dr. Firdous Zahra Bashir administered oath to the newly elected officials.

The committee will work under the chairmanship of Professor Javaid Iqbal Mughal .

The CMC has been established to bring together parents and teachers to support the college and assist it to provide quality education to the students.

On the occasion, CMC Chairperson and Principal Dr. Firdous Zahra Bashir highlighted the importance of effective and result oriented collaboration between the community and the college so that the talents of the students could be fully utilized.

Newly elected CMC President Asif Ali said that the new committee would ensure the dynamic role of the community for the betterment of the institution.