IMCG I-8/4 Remains Open Despite Three Positive Covid Cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Model College for Girls I-8/4 situated at sector I-8/2, is still functioning despite the presence of three Covid-19 infected cases in its junior section which is a violation of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), putting the health of kids at risk.

According to an official source, NCOC has clearly directed that a school should be closed for 14 days, if two covid-positive cases are found but this college is still open with three COVID-19 infected teachers, even after the lapse of four days.

Children are vulnerable as the virus cannot only infect them but they can carry the virus back to their families and endanger the vulnerables.

There are some teachers and students who are continuously coughing in the classrooms and if they are tested, there is a possibility of more covid positive cases, the source said.

Functioning of school with three active cases is the violation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), however, teachers of the college have been directed to engage their respective classes as per routine.

A teacher of the college on the condition of anonymity said, " I am so stressed out because of covid-positive cases but I have been forced to attend the school. The number of students and teachers infected are concealed to avoid the sealing of school.

"We, the teachers, are being considered super humans to not only keep our health risk safe on our own but also work like engineered machines. Who will be responsible for those who get infected?", she asked.

This situation has caused mounting concern among parents who are quite worried about their children's health.

A parent said, "Things are not good at this state-run institution. My daughter told me that washrooms as well as classrooms are dirty and very smelly. Desks are not cleaned regularly. There are some black pieces of sandwich/bread caught by fungus in the desk and no one bothers".

Another parent said, "I can't send my daughters to school because they may bring back the virus and put everyone at risk. I have meager resources and I can't bear medical expenses if my family falls ill".

