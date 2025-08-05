IMCG Margalla College Observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 09:18 PM
Islamabad Model College for Girls (PG), Margalla College F-7/4 Islamabad observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir on August 5, 2025, to express support for the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir
Principal Ayesha Kayani and Professor Shagufta Noreen, former Head of the Department of Pakistan Studies, addressed the gathering. They spoke on the importance of the day and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people, marking six years since the imposition of military restrictions in the region.
The students and faculty members took part in speech contests, quizzes, and a solidarity walk. The college promoted the event on social media to ensure greater outreach. Participants reiterated their support for the Kashmiri cause.
At the end of the event, students received certificates of participation, while Principal Ayesha Kayani presented a college shield to Professor Shagufta Noreen in recognition of her presence.
