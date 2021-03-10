UrduPoint.com
Imdad Shah Assumes Charge As Municipal Commissioner DMC Korangi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Following the order of Sindh Local Government department, Syed Imdad Ali Shah assumed charge of the municipal commissioner District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Korangi on Wednesday.

According to a press statement issued here, Syed Imdad Ali Shah, after assuming the charge, visited Shah Faisal, Korangi and Landhi zones and reviewed the cleanliness situation in the localities.

Shah instructed director Health Services Salim Raza to utilize all available resources to ensure cleanliness in all areas particularly in vicinity of worship place and educational institutions.

