UrduPoint.com

IMDC, AHMU China Join Hands For Academic Collaboration

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 02:43 PM

IMDC, AHMU China join hands for academic collaboration

The Islamabad Medical and Dental College (IMDC) of Pakistan and Anhui Medical University (AHMU) of Chinese province Hefei Anhui here on Saturday entered into an agreement to initiate academic collaboration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Medical and Dental College (IMDC) of Pakistan and Anhui Medical University (AHMU) of Chinese province Hefei Anhui here on Saturday entered into an agreement to initiate academic collaboration.

According to press statement issued here, Managing Director IMDC, Yasir Khan Niazi and President AHMU Dr. CaO YUN XIA signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

On the occasion, Chairman IMDC and Dr Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH), Dr. Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi inaugurated the Pakistan-China Cross Cultural Educational Exchange Center to enable medical students in Pakistan and China benefit from the experience and skills of the top-notch medical practitioners in both the countries.

The management of both institutes said that they would also cooperate in medical research so as to benefit from the latest developments in the fields of science and medicine.

The ceremony was also attended by Muhammad Junaid, Second Secretory of Pakistan Embassy in China, who expressed great pleasure on this collaboration.

He also appreciated IMDC's cervical cancer campaign and collaboration with China regarding improvement of healthcare delivery in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Dr. CaO YUN XIA said the Anhui Medical University was about to complete 100 years of its existence and had a large number of teaching hospitals associated with it where advanced treatment, research and educational services were being provided.

Yasir Niazi said that the agreement had opened a new phase by moving from government to government, diplomatic and infrastructure cooperation to the cooperation in the fields of medical education, research and student exchange.

He further added that IMDC and ANTH were making every effort to strengthen the healthcare sector of Pakistan through international collaborations and that IMDC intended to join the consortium of educational institutes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exchange Education China Student Hefei Cancer From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Punjab govt imposes emergency in Murree due to hea ..

Punjab govt imposes emergency in Murree due to heavy snowfall

34 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 16,568 New Cases of COVID-19 in Pa ..

Russia Confirms 16,568 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response ..

55 seconds ago
 406 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

406 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

51 minutes ago
 Bilawal grieves over death of tourists in Murree

Bilawal grieves over death of tourists in Murree

54 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry to Unveil Modified Pantsi ..

Russian Defense Ministry to Unveil Modified Pantsir-SM Missile Systems in 2022

54 minutes ago
 ICT bans tourist entry from Islamabad to Murree ti ..

ICT bans tourist entry from Islamabad to Murree till Sunday night

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.