IMDC, AHMU China join hands for academic collaboration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Medical and Dental College (IMDC) of Pakistan and Anhui Medical University (AHMU) of Chinese province Hefei Anhui here on Saturday entered into an agreement to initiate academic collaboration.

According to press statement issued here, Managing Director IMDC, Yasir Khan Niazi and President AHMU Dr. CaO YUN XIA signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

On the occasion, Chairman IMDC and Dr Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH), Dr. Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi inaugurated the Pakistan-China Cross Cultural Educational Exchange Center to enable medical students in Pakistan and China benefit from the experience and skills of the top-notch medical practitioners in both the countries.

The management of both institutes said that they would also cooperate in medical research so as to benefit from the latest developments in the fields of science and medicine.

The ceremony was also attended by Muhammad Junaid, Second Secretory of Pakistan Embassy in China, who expressed great pleasure on this collaboration.

He also appreciated IMDC's cervical cancer campaign and collaboration with China regarding improvement of healthcare delivery in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Dr. CaO YUN XIA said the Anhui Medical University was about to complete 100 years of its existence and had a large number of teaching hospitals associated with it where advanced treatment, research and educational services were being provided.

Yasir Niazi said that the agreement had opened a new phase by moving from government to government, diplomatic and infrastructure cooperation to the cooperation in the fields of medical education, research and student exchange.

He further added that IMDC and ANTH were making every effort to strengthen the healthcare sector of Pakistan through international collaborations and that IMDC intended to join the consortium of educational institutes.