Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:43 PM

IMF $ 6b bailout package to boost investors' confidence and growth, says Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) ChiefExecutive Mian Kashif Ashfaq Friday said a $6bn IMF loan package forPakistan will help stabilizing the crisis-battered country's economybesides reviving of investors' confidence and sustainable growth throughstructural reforms introduced by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq Friday said a $6bn IMF loan package forPakistan will help stabilizing the crisis-battered country's economybesides reviving of investors' confidence and sustainable growth throughstructural reforms introduced by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government.Talking to media persons here today, Mian Kashif said IMF bailout packageis imperative for the country and aimed at providing breathing space forthe incumbent government and reassuring investors in the face of growingconcerns over a plunging Currency and gaping fiscal deficit as well asskyrocketing inflation and pressing debt obligations.He said the business community is confident that after following economicvision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the economic growth will graduallyincrease and inflation will decline and help reinforcing financial sectorresilience besides strengthening social safety nets across the country.

He further said that country faced various economic challenges in last yearincluding decline in exports and foreign direct investment, lowesttax-to-GDP ratio and inefficiency of Public Sector Entities but thesechallenged can be coped through meaningful partnership and dialoguesbetween the government and the private sector.Mian Kashif stressed the need to enhance trade ties with the neighboringcountries especially Afghanistan and Iran and PFC can play vital rolethrough furniture trade in this regard.

He said although Pakistan furnitureindustry has a great scope in UK, USA, Sri Lanka, all Gulf States and stillthere is a dire need to explore new markets on priority in other countriesacross the globe to boost furniture export.

