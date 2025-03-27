IMF Agreement A Key To Pakistan's Long-term Economic Prosperity: Advisor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Advisor to Finance Minister Khurram Shahzad on Thursday welcomed the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), paving the way for a significant influx of financial support and marking a crucial milestone in the country's quest for long-term economic stability and growth.
In an interview with a private news channel, Advisor Khurram Shahzad expressed optimism that the nation will reap positive and fruitful results from the IMF agreement, with significant benefits expected in the energy, investment and business sectors.
He further added that following the IMF board meeting, Pakistan will receive a payment, which will provide a substantial boost to the economy.
Moreover, the Advisor assured that a public-friendly and timely budget will be presented, aiming to cater to the needs of the general public and promote economic growth.
Khurram Shahzad has announced that the energy ministry is diligently working on the Prime Minister's directives to bring down energy prices.
According to the Advisor, the nation can expect a decrease in energy prices soon, thanks to the Ministry's tireless efforts.
He said that Pakistan's economy is showing signs of recovery, with a notable 1.5% growth rate being witnessed. This positive trend is a testament to the government's effective economic policies and long-term structural reforms, he added.
Advisor expressed optimism about the country's economic prospects, stating that investment and business opportunities are beginning to emerge, adding, this development is expected to boost economic growth, create jobs and attract foreign investment.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..
UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine
Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee
Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF
Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes
French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spendi ..
UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups
UAE President directs establishment of Zayed Education Foundation to empower nex ..
Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IMF agreement a key to Pakistan's long-term economic prosperity: Advisor2 minutes ago
-
Vaccinators playing key role in providing healthcare to children : DC2 minutes ago
-
Jalil Andrabi remembered on 29th martyrdom anniversary12 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain disrupts power supply disrupted from 63 PESCO's feeders: Spokesman22 minutes ago
-
Five family members drown as car plunges into river32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan rejects selective UN experts' statement on human rights concerns: FO spokesperson10 hours ago
-
PAL holds 'Natiya Mushaira' in connection with Ramazan11 hours ago
-
Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana11 hours ago
-
1429 outlaws arrested in Larkana12 hours ago
-
Four militants convicted in Swat Anti-Terrorism Court12 hours ago
-
Existing net metering consumers to continue under current contracts: Senate body told12 hours ago
-
LHC seeks explanation from DG Anti-Corruption13 hours ago