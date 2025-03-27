Open Menu

IMF Agreement A Key To Pakistan's Long-term Economic Prosperity: Advisor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Advisor to Finance Minister Khurram Shahzad on Thursday welcomed the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), paving the way for a significant influx of financial support and marking a crucial milestone in the country's quest for long-term economic stability and growth.

In an interview with a private news channel, Advisor Khurram Shahzad expressed optimism that the nation will reap positive and fruitful results from the IMF agreement, with significant benefits expected in the energy, investment and business sectors.

He further added that following the IMF board meeting, Pakistan will receive a payment, which will provide a substantial boost to the economy.

Moreover, the Advisor assured that a public-friendly and timely budget will be presented, aiming to cater to the needs of the general public and promote economic growth.

Khurram Shahzad has announced that the energy ministry is diligently working on the Prime Minister's directives to bring down energy prices.

According to the Advisor, the nation can expect a decrease in energy prices soon, thanks to the Ministry's tireless efforts.

He said that Pakistan's economy is showing signs of recovery, with a notable 1.5% growth rate being witnessed. This positive trend is a testament to the government's effective economic policies and long-term structural reforms, he added.

Advisor expressed optimism about the country's economic prospects, stating that investment and business opportunities are beginning to emerge, adding, this development is expected to boost economic growth, create jobs and attract foreign investment.

